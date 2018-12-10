GEARING UP FOR THE SEASON

As Nick Finan and James Hartshorn make preparations for the annual Christmas Parade, the newly formed

Pastor Choir made spiritual preparations for Santa and all the children lining up to see him by blessing the Gazebo

and filling the air with song. By 5:30 the

sun was down, Kids and their parents lined 6th

street and the parade was ready to start.

The Texas City Police Department Explorers

made sure everyone got a chance to see Santa!

All along 6th Street, families and businesses

gathered to watch the parade. All the businesses we decorated for the event and the parade participants

were Hometown Properties Broker Donna Newding joined Georgia Myer, owner of Karat

Creations and Ari with Urban Gypsies to watch the festivities and pretty much everywhere you looked

there were smiles and laughter

and a community at its very best!