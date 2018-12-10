GEARING UP FOR THE SEASON
As Nick Finan and James Hartshorn make preparations for the annual Christmas Parade, the newly formed
Pastor Choir made spiritual preparations for Santa and all the children lining up to see him by blessing the Gazebo
and filling the air with song. By 5:30 the
sun was down, Kids and their parents lined 6th
street and the parade was ready to start.
The Texas City Police Department Explorers
made sure everyone got a chance to see Santa!
All along 6th Street, families and businesses
gathered to watch the parade. All the businesses we decorated for the event and the parade participants
were Hometown Properties Broker Donna Newding joined Georgia Myer, owner of Karat
Creations and Ari with Urban Gypsies to watch the festivities and pretty much everywhere you looked
there were smiles and laughter
and a community at its very best!
