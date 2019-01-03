FATIMA EARNS MORE THAN $15,000 IN GRANTS

he Fatima Education Foundation (FEF) was established in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit tax-exempt philanthropic organization. The FEF Mission is to support a quality education for Our Lady of Fatima (OLOF) students by generating and distributing resources to enrich, maintain, expand programs to meet OLOF’s stated mission of excellence in education and preserve Christian values. The FEF organization is composed of a volunteer Board of Directors made up of business, community, parishioners and educational leaders. Annually, the FEF awards grants to OLOF teachers and staff for innovative and creative educational projects. Since 2006, over $300,000.00 has been given in grants to Fatima teachers and staff. Recently, the FEF awarded grants totaling $15,247.95 to: • Cherryl Hollins, Pre-Kindergarten 4: $2,699.00, “Using Math Technology in the Classroom.” • Monica Lea, Administrative Assistant: $3,500, “Grow together Garden Club.” • Jennifer Lopez, Principal: $1,725.00, “Raptor System-Protecting our Children.” • Luis Herrera, 2nd and 3rd Grade, PE, and Co-Athletic Director: $3,069.82 “STEM Engineering & Writing Problem Solvers.” • Ygnacio Lopez III, Co-Athletic Director: $4,254.13, “Restoration of Falcon Pride.” Through the continued support and generosity of our community, industrial and business partners, the FEF will be able to enhance the educational excellence of our OLOF students. Education is our future. 2018 FEF Grant Recipients and Directors (left to right): Teachers and Staff, Cherrly Hollins, Monica Lea, Jennifer Lopez, with son Dru, Ygnacio Lopez, III, Luis Herrera, FEF Directors Ellen Chuoke and Stephanie Doyle.