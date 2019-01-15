MEET BRIDGET BUFFA

If nothing else, The Mainland if full of talented individuals willing to share their knowledge and expertise with their communities. An excellent example of that willingness to step forward and contribute to the growth and wellbeing of her community is Ms. Bridget Buffa. Bridget grew-up in Texas City. She is a graduate of TCISD. She is married to her husband John. She has one daughter Katherine – married to Ryan Hart. Three beautiful grandchildren – Ethan, Ehren and Audrey (her little Harts!) Bridget worked at College of the Mainland for 15 years. She retired from COM in 1996 to become a stay-home-mom. She returned to work in 2003. She became a TCISD employee, working in the Library at Northside Elementary for 7 years. She then began working at the Texas City High School Library, upon retiring (again) in 2016. As an avid reader and great supporter of the Library, she now serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Moore Memorial Library, as well as President of The Friends of Moore Memorial Library. Bridget is also a member of the Texas City Garden Club and currently writes a column for The Post “DigIn” Your Guide to Coastal Gardening. As of our last issue, Bridget will also be writing “Check it Out – At The Library” covering Library News from Moore Memorial Library in Texas City. Bridget can be reached at bbuffa1@gmail.com, for comments or suggestions.