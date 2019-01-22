MLK DAY PARADE

It was a chilly, blustery day but the city was out in force. The parade went on for miles and miles and everyone stayed to the last car. It was a parade of joy and laughter. Candy pelted the crowds and everything from Bruno Mars to “I Have A Dream” blasted from passing Corvettes, Motorcycles and party Busses. Cheer teams and Dance Crews danced to the drumbeat of the High School Band and pride was evident in every passing face. This was a parade to remember – a parade full of the joy of being, of community, of history and hope.