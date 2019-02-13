REBUILDTX.ORG TO OPEN GRANT APPS

Rebuild Texas Fund opened applications for grants of up to $100,000 to help Harvey-affected communities prepare for hurricane season this Friday, February 1.

The Rebuild Texas Fund will be awarding a total of $1,500,000 to non-profit and government organizations focused on the following: generator/power supply, communication and medical equipment, vehicles, rescue boats or building enhancements/ modifications. Interested organizations can apply at https://www.rebuildtx.org/prepare/ starting Feb. 1, with pre-proposal applications due by Monday, February 18.

Additionally, the Rebuild Texas Fund recently awarded a total of over $2.2M in the region to Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid, to assist Hurricane Harvey survivors with multiple housing-related legal services, Damon Independent School District, to repair their school roof which was damaged during Hurricane Harvey and to Learning Undefeated (formerly MdBio Foundation), to build out and operate two “Learning Undefeated Drop Anywhere Labs.”

December Grantees