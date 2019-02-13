MARDI GRAS ROYAL COURT NOMINEES PROMOTING GOOD DEEDS

Yes, Mardi Gras is all about having fun. But rotary Mardi Gras is Fun With A Purpose. Each member of the Royal Court is Vying for a shot at being crowned King and Queen because their winnings will go to the charity they represent.

Meet the Dickinson Rotary Nominees, Jack & Rhonda Matkin representing the MI Lewis Social Service Center.



I. Lewis Social Service Center helps people in crisis the Dickinson ISD area of Texas, including Dickinson, Bacliff and San Leon. We have a fully-stocked food pantry, on-site caseworkers and a well-connected network of referral partners. We offer food and financial assistance to individuals and families in a state of crisis. Our hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday 8:30 am – 1:00 pm.

In the early 10960’s, the Dickinson Ministerial Alliance brought the original service center into being in the early 1960’s. That original service center was designed to represent a small interfaith group dedicated to serving those in need. After a few years, this center was further developed by the Dickinson Community Charity Council and the Reverend M. I. Lewis, who was pastor of the Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Around that time, the center became a member of the Mainland Communities United Way of Galveston County, Texas. In the late 70’she Social Service Center was renamed in honor of Reverend M. I. Lewis at his death to memorialize his forceful and positive support of the Center’s stated mission to assist those in need within the community. Back then an average of 80 clients were seen each week by caseworkers at M. I. Lewis Social Service Center.

As the population increased, so did the emergency needs of the community. It was then that the Board of Directors decided to relocate the center to a larger facility. Because of the larger space, the center is now able to host a bigger food pantry and provide more services to those in crisis. Today M I Lewis assists an average of over 100 clients per week.

Rhonda Matkin is the Lead Dental Assistant at Tuscan Lakes Family Dentistry. She is active in the community through leadership roles in the Dickinson High School Theater Booster Club and the Dickinson First United Methodist Church. Rhonda and Jack have two sons, the youngest being a 2018 graduate of Dickinson High School.

Rev. Jack Matkin is in his seventh year as the Senior Pastor of Dickinson First United Methodist Church, and currently serves as President of the Dickinson Rotary Club. He is active in the community as an Advisory Board member of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center and an Adult Scouter with Boy Scout Troop 696 and Cub Scout Pack 696. Jack has served as a volunteer on the latest Dickinson ISD and College of the Mainland building campaign task forces.