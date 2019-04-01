Vigilance

by: Mike Matranga

PSA: Citizens of Texas City and La Marque, for 4 days now I have been in my Jeep with an unknown to anyone male conducting Vulnerability Assessments at every school. We have been driving through school and public property, walking on sidewalks, through private businesses, neighborhoods, standing on rooftops, overhead walkways shooting distances with range finders, using binoculars and taking notes.

We have had hundreds of cars passing us, people sitting on their front porches watching us, walking within feet from us, sitting in their cars smoking cigarettes right next to us and in 4 days one vigilant soul had the situational awareness to say, “hey that doesn’t look right”. Keep in mind neither of us had on any identifying clothing and were in a civilian, unmarked Jeep.

So, with that said if any of you want to know why places of worship and schools are soft targets it’s because most people’s situational awareness is at an all-time low , people don’t want to get involved or they just don’t care until staff, students or worshippers are dead. Please everyone, keep your head up and on a swivel, do your part, it’s part of my plan. I must have that level of vigilance to make this work. I’ll happily be the Sheepdog!!! Thanks to Mr. Walker across from Kohfeldt Elementary for having enough sense to not only call the police (which I had already briefed) but to confront us. That’s all, Mike