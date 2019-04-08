712 Blue Bows To Break The Cycle



April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month so today, Family Service Center of Galveston County tied 712 blue bows to the fence at Del Papa Distributing this morning in support of the number of confirmed child abuse cases in Galveston County last year. It takes education, counselling and many other support services to break the cycle of abuse and neglect.

Family Services Center is the only non-profit mental health counseling service in Galveston County serving individuals and families across the life span. Their core programming addresses the needs of individuals and families of all ages, genders, ethnicities and sexual orientation through the provision of high quality, client centered care that works within the context of clients unique financial situation. The core programs that are currently provided at Family Service Center include the Individual & Family Counseling Program, the Services To At-Risk Youth (STAR) Program, the Juvenile Justice Program, the Oasis Program, the Community Support Services Program, the Victims of Crime Program, the Prevention Program, and FSC’s Parenting Initiative.

For more information, or to donate your time or your dollars , please visit

http://www.fsc-galveston.org. Together we can break the cycle.

