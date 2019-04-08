Sports Post

Texas City High School boys’ golfer Nate Brooks will advance to the 5A, Region III tournament

after finishing second overall in the District 22-5A meet, which was held at Moody Gardens Golf

Course in Galveston last week. The regional meet will be held at The Golf Club at La Torretta in

Montgomery on April 24-25.

The Clear Falls High School girls’ track and field team won their fifth District 24-6A

championship on Thursday, as the Knights’ 188 points outdistanced the 111 points of second-

place Clear Springs and third-place Dickinson, who finished with 109 points. They will next

compete in the area meet on April 18.

Clear Springs High School boys’ track and field team captured the District 24-6A title on

Thursday at Challenger-Columbia Stadium, finishing with 190 points. Dickinson placed second

with 115 points while Clear Falls finished third with 91 points. The Chargers will compete in the

23-6A/24-6A area meet on April 18.