Sports Post

District track and field meets sprint toward regionals

THE WEEK ENDS WITH baseball and softball, but there’s plenty to be decided in track and

field, as Districts 22-5A and 24-4A will complete their finals. There’s also a taste of Dynamos

soccer, as they welcome San Jose for a Saturday afternoon match that will finish in plenty of

time to catch the Astros on their first trip out west this season.

Wednesday: The finals of the District 22-5A boys’ and girls’ track and field finals will be held at

North Shore High School in Galena Park. Those topping the pack will advance to the regional

meet, which will be held at Challenger/Columbia Stadium in League City on April 26-27.

While the 22-5A track and field season reaches its conclusion, the 24-4A track and field

preliminaries will open the two-day event at Freeport’s Hopper Field. The top finishes from

Thursday’s finals will have their tickets punched to the regional meet at Sam Houston State

University’s Bowers Stadium on April 26-27.

Thursday: Outside of the 24-4A track and field finals, the day will be quiet. The Astros are on a

travel day while the Rockets prepare for their first game in the Western Conference

Quarterfinals, which will be either on Sunday or Monday.

Friday: The high school softball regular season pushes toward its conclusion starting with

Tidehaven at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Clear Springs at Alvin, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Clear Brook

at Dickinson, Friendswood at Galveston Ball, Santa Fe at Goose Creek Memorial, Brazosport at

La Marque and Crosby at Texas City each start at 6:30pm.

The high school baseball slate will have Clear Springs at Alvin, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Clear

Brook at Dickinson, Brazosport at La Marque and Clear Creek at Mayde Creek each starting at

6:00pm, followed by Galveston Ball at Crosby, Friendswood at Galena Park, Tidehaven at

Hitchcock, Baytown Lee at Santa Fe and Goose Creek Memorial at Texas City at 7:00pm.

Making their first regular season trip out west, the Astros open a three-game set at the

Mariners beginning at 9:10pm. Wade Miley (1-1, 2.31 ERA) gets his third start of the season for

Houston and will be opposed by Seattle’s Wade LeBlanc (2-0, 4.76 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet

Southwest will start its pregame show at 8:30pm.

Saturday: Galveston Ball will host its annual softball alumni game at 1:00pm.

The Dynamo plays its first home match this month when they welcome the Earthquakes for a

2:00pm contest at BBVA Compass Stadium. The match will be aired live on Univision and on

ESPN+.

Brad Peacock (1-0, 4.63 ERA) gets the call for the Astros in the middle game of the weekend set

against the Mariners, which starts at 8:10pm. Longtime Seattle ace Felix Hernandez (1-0, 1.69

ERA will be for his 170 th career win, but will have to wait until after AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

puts on its pregame show at 7:30pm.