TC’s Mason named to Angelo State Hall of Honor
TEXAS CITY HIGH SCHOOL boys’ basketball coach Chris Mason was named one of six members
to the Angelo State University Hall of Honor and will be inducted during a ceremony on April 22.
Mason, who led the Stingarees to the District 22-5A championship this past season, was a four-
year letterman for the Rams from 1985-89. He is still the school’s third-leading scorer with
1,356 career points while also ranking third in career field goals (489) and fourth in free throws
made (310). He helped lead Angelo State to the program’s first Lone Star Conference during the
1987-88 season and repeated the feat in 1988-89.
Following his playing career, Mason became the youngest 5A high school coach when he took
the reins of La Porte High School in 1997 before arriving to Texas City before the 2011-12
season.
Since taking over the Stingarees’ program, Mason has led the team to four seasons of at least
20 wins, including a 31-7 mark in the 2018-19 campaign.
