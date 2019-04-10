TC’s Mason named to Angelo State Hall of Honor

TEXAS CITY HIGH SCHOOL boys’ basketball coach Chris Mason was named one of six members

to the Angelo State University Hall of Honor and will be inducted during a ceremony on April 22.

Mason, who led the Stingarees to the District 22-5A championship this past season, was a four-

year letterman for the Rams from 1985-89. He is still the school’s third-leading scorer with

1,356 career points while also ranking third in career field goals (489) and fourth in free throws

made (310). He helped lead Angelo State to the program’s first Lone Star Conference during the

1987-88 season and repeated the feat in 1988-89.

Following his playing career, Mason became the youngest 5A high school coach when he took

the reins of La Porte High School in 1997 before arriving to Texas City before the 2011-12

season.

Since taking over the Stingarees’ program, Mason has led the team to four seasons of at least

20 wins, including a 31-7 mark in the 2018-19 campaign.