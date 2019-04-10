AT&T Call Protect gives customers unlimited freedom from unwanted calls

AT&T has given its customers increased protection against spam callers along with a calming

sense of security when accessing the Internet on mobile applications.

Available on both Android and Apple, AT&T Mobile Security offers stronger device security that

protects data from the numerous mobile threats that are around along with informing

customers with an alert in the event of data breaches. Perhaps the highlight is AT&T Mobile

Security’s theft alerts for suspicious activity is detected.

In the never-ending battle to keep unwanted callers at bay, AT&T Call Protect has automatic

fraud blocking that denies fraudsters the opportunity to infiltrate, while the suspected spam

warning tool which identifies telemarketers and other spam calls. There is also a personal block

list that gives users the freedom to build a safe, beautiful wall around those who have zero

chance of making a Christmas list.

The Call Protect Plus comes with three valuable tools. First off is an enhanced caller ID that

offers the details of the “elusive” unknown callers. There is also a reverse number lookup that

provides details when entering a number in the United States. Finally, the custom call control

gives the customer complete authority over whose calls can be accepted, who goes to

voicemail or ends up getting blocked.