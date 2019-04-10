AT&T Call Protect
AT&T Call Protect gives customers unlimited freedom from unwanted calls
AT&T has given its customers increased protection against spam callers along with a calming
sense of security when accessing the Internet on mobile applications.
Available on both Android and Apple, AT&T Mobile Security offers stronger device security that
protects data from the numerous mobile threats that are around along with informing
customers with an alert in the event of data breaches. Perhaps the highlight is AT&T Mobile
Security’s theft alerts for suspicious activity is detected.
In the never-ending battle to keep unwanted callers at bay, AT&T Call Protect has automatic
fraud blocking that denies fraudsters the opportunity to infiltrate, while the suspected spam
warning tool which identifies telemarketers and other spam calls. There is also a personal block
list that gives users the freedom to build a safe, beautiful wall around those who have zero
chance of making a Christmas list.
The Call Protect Plus comes with three valuable tools. First off is an enhanced caller ID that
offers the details of the “elusive” unknown callers. There is also a reverse number lookup that
provides details when entering a number in the United States. Finally, the custom call control
gives the customer complete authority over whose calls can be accepted, who goes to
voicemail or ends up getting blocked.
