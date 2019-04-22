

Executive Director of Galveston County Recovers, Lynda Perez is surrounded by her team, Michelle Hercer, Jacqueline Caro, Cindy Martinez, Leslie Mamud, Julia Navarrete, and Marsha Wilson Rappaport are all Hometown Heroes who spend their work days putting Harvey victims homes and lives back together, one family, one home at a time. Sounds a little like ending child poverty one Red Nose at a time!

Here’s to all the Hometown Heroes who make our communities better every day with their time, their skills, their dedication and their compassion.

End Child Poverty Red Nose Day, May 23, – Joe “Pops” Foley Pastor John Simpson, Barbara Rice Anders, Gary Scoggins