Early Voting Started Monday – Are You Ready?

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID at the polling place:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Q. Who is eligible to vote early? What are the dates for voting early in person?

Any registered voter may vote early by personal appearance (in person). Early voting by personal appearance for the May 4, 2019 Election begins on April 22, 2019 and ends on April 30, 2019. You may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.





Polling Locations for May 4, 2019 Entity Elections

Early Voting LocationsApril 22 – April 26 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

April 29 – April 30 (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

April 27 –JUSTICE CENTER ONLY (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

April 28 – JUSTICE CENTER ONLY (1:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Main Polling Location: League City Civic Center400 W. Walker Street

League City, TX

Galveston County Justice Center600 59th Street

Galveston, TX Galveston County Courthouse722 Moody Street

Galveston, TX 77550 Moody Methodist Church2803 53rd Street

Galveston, TX 77551 Seaside Baptist Church16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road

Jamaica Beach, TX 77554 MUD 12 Building2929 Highway 6, Suite 300

Bayou Vista, TX 77563 Hitchcock City Hall7423 Highway 6

Hitchcock, TX 77563 College of the Mainland (Main)1200 Amburn Road

Texas City, TX 77591 Santa Fe City Hall12002 Highway 6

Santa Fe, TX 77510 Dickinson Community Center2714 Highway 3

Dickinson, TX 77539 San Leon MUD443 24th Street

San Leon, TX 77539 Clear Lake Shores City Hall1006 South Shore Drive

Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565 Kemah Community Center800 Harris

Kemah, TX 77565 College of the Mainland (North)200 Parker Court

League City, TX 77573 Friendswood City Hall910 S. Friendswood Drive

Friendswood, TX 77546 Election Day LocationsMay 4, 2019 – 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

(Polling Locations are not Precinct Specific)

Hometown Heroes Park1001 E. League City Parkway

League City, TX 77573 Regal Estates500 Enterprise Ave.

League City, TX 77573 Creekside Intermediate4320 W. Main Street

League City, TX 77573 League City Civic Center400 W. Walker Street

League City, TX 77573 Rebecca Sealy Hospital404 8th Street

Galveston, TX 77550 Galveston County Courthouse722 Moody

Galveston, TX 77550 GISD Administration Building3904 Avenue T

Galveston, TX 77550 Alamo School5200 Avenue N 1/2

Galveston, TX 77550 Moody Methodist Church2803 53rd Street

Galveston, TX 77551 Scott Building4116 Avenue N 1/2

Galveston, TX 77550 Seaside Baptist Church16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road

Jamaica Beach, TX 77554 MUD 12 Building2929 Highway 6, Suite 300

Bayou Vista, TX 77563 Hitchcock ISD Administration7801 Neville Ave., Building B

Hitchcock, TX 77563 Santa Fe City Hall12002 Highway 6

Santa Fe, TX 77510 College of the Mainland (Main)1200 Amburn Road

Texas City, TX 77591 San Leon MUD443 24th Street

San Leon, TX 77539 Clear Lake Shores Club House931 Cedar

Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565 Dickinson City Hall2716 FM 517

Dickinson, TX 77539 IBC Branch2301 W. FM 646

Dickinson, TX 77539 Kemah Community Center800 Harris

Kemah, TX 77565 College of the Mainland (North)200 Parker Court

League City, TX 77573





For more information go to: http://www.galvestonvotes.org/ or download the app on your phone.