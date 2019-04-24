Early Voting Started Monday
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID at the polling place:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
- Q. Who is eligible to vote early? What are the dates for voting early in person?
- Any registered voter may vote early by personal appearance (in person). Early voting by personal appearance for the May 4, 2019 Election begins on April 22, 2019 and ends on April 30, 2019. You may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.
Polling Locations for May 4, 2019 Entity Elections
|Early Voting LocationsApril 22 – April 26 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
April 29 – April 30 (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)
April 27 –JUSTICE CENTER ONLY (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)
April 28 – JUSTICE CENTER ONLY (1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)
|Main Polling Location:
|League City Civic Center400 W. Walker Street
League City, TX
Galveston County Justice Center600 59th Street
Galveston, TX
|Galveston County Courthouse722 Moody Street
Galveston, TX 77550
|Moody Methodist Church2803 53rd Street
Galveston, TX 77551
|Seaside Baptist Church16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road
Jamaica Beach, TX 77554
|MUD 12 Building2929 Highway 6, Suite 300
Bayou Vista, TX 77563
|Hitchcock City Hall7423 Highway 6
Hitchcock, TX 77563
|College of the Mainland (Main)1200 Amburn Road
Texas City, TX 77591
|Santa Fe City Hall12002 Highway 6
Santa Fe, TX 77510
|Dickinson Community Center2714 Highway 3
Dickinson, TX 77539
|San Leon MUD443 24th Street
San Leon, TX 77539
|Clear Lake Shores City Hall1006 South Shore Drive
Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565
|Kemah Community Center800 Harris
Kemah, TX 77565
|College of the Mainland (North)200 Parker Court
League City, TX 77573
|Friendswood City Hall910 S. Friendswood Drive
Friendswood, TX 77546
|Election Day LocationsMay 4, 2019 – 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
(Polling Locations are not Precinct Specific)
|Hometown Heroes Park1001 E. League City Parkway
League City, TX 77573
|Regal Estates500 Enterprise Ave.
League City, TX 77573
|Creekside Intermediate4320 W. Main Street
League City, TX 77573
|League City Civic Center400 W. Walker Street
League City, TX 77573
|Rebecca Sealy Hospital404 8th Street
Galveston, TX 77550
|Galveston County Courthouse722 Moody
Galveston, TX 77550
|GISD Administration Building3904 Avenue T
Galveston, TX 77550
|Alamo School5200 Avenue N 1/2
Galveston, TX 77550
|Moody Methodist Church2803 53rd Street
Galveston, TX 77551
|Scott Building4116 Avenue N 1/2
Galveston, TX 77550
|Seaside Baptist Church16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road
Jamaica Beach, TX 77554
|MUD 12 Building2929 Highway 6, Suite 300
Bayou Vista, TX 77563
|Hitchcock ISD Administration7801 Neville Ave., Building B
Hitchcock, TX 77563
|Santa Fe City Hall12002 Highway 6
Santa Fe, TX 77510
|College of the Mainland (Main)1200 Amburn Road
Texas City, TX 77591
|San Leon MUD443 24th Street
San Leon, TX 77539
|Clear Lake Shores Club House931 Cedar
Clear Lake Shores, TX 77565
|Dickinson City Hall2716 FM 517
Dickinson, TX 77539
|IBC Branch2301 W. FM 646
Dickinson, TX 77539
|Kemah Community Center800 Harris
Kemah, TX 77565
|College of the Mainland (North)200 Parker Court
League City, TX 77573
For more information go to: http://www.galvestonvotes.org/ or download the app on your phone.
