SERVOLUTION Finalizing Plans for Day of Service

The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer 2019 is Love One Another. The theme comes from the words of Jesus in John 13:34, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”



On Thursday, May 2nd 6:00pm-8:00pm the Servolution Mainland churches will be joining together to pray for our community and our nation. We invite everyone in the community to come and join us!

Our hope is that individuals, churches, and spiritual leaders in our local community will humble ourselves and unify in prayer for God to move through us and show up in mighty ways in our community. We want to come together in agreement and become a visible union, standing together in prayer. God is calling all of us into new communal partnerships and ecumenical work. The commands of God have not changed for us to express love to one another and to our neighbors. So with that we pray “God…Teach us how to love!” Everything starts with prayer…won’t you join us?



The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.



“There is no great movement of God that has ever occurred that does not begin with the extraordinary prayer of God’s people.” Dr. Ronnie Floyd

The following Sunday congregations from churches across Texas City will leave their sanctuaries and worship with their actions as they come together with organizations like $B disaster Response Network and Galveston County Recovers to reach out to the community with projects ranging from sewing and stuffing heart pillows and weaving plastic bags into mats for the homeless, providing landscaping and clean up services for Independence Village which provides assisted living in a family setting for adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities. They will be cleaning up and painting at J.C. Park in La Marque, working at the Galveston County Food Bank, and Mainland Memorial Cemetery.

A coordinator will be posted at St. George’s Episcopal Church from 9:00 A.M. until noon for all those who did not sign up but want to be a part of the movement. The church is located at 510 13th Avenue North in Texas City, just off 6th Street. Willing volunteers can go there to be assigned a work space based on their skills and what they would like to do.

Our communities have been through so much since Harvey and there is so many still waiting for help. May 5th is a coming together of all who recognize the importance of tackling this task together and the power of coming together to do God’s work. For more information, you can visit the SERVOLUTION Facebook page or call: (409)655-5348

Back Row From left: Gary Attoway & Pastor David Addison (not pictured)of The College View Church , Joshua Pritchett, Pastor Jervie Windom – Resonate Church, Pastor Stephanie Hughes – St. Johns UMC, Ingrid Clark – Missions Director at St. Johns UMC, Monica Davison – Volunteer Coordinator 4B Disaster Response Network, Meschel Hara – Children’s Minister at First Baptist Church, Pastor Jennifer Clem – The Road Church; Front Row – Keri Niedermaier – Interim Pastor at Memorial First Presbyterian & Cindy Totty – Memorial Lutheran/First Presbyterian (not pictured), Nilda Windom – Resonate Church, Pastor Robin Reeves –St. George Episcopal Church, Danielle Cox – Senior Minister at First Christina Church, Texas City