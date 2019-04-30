What’s Up At College Of The Mainland

What’s UP at

Monday, May 6

The College of the Mainland Concert Band, under the direction of Sparky Koerner, will present their Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. in the COM Conference Center at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. A variety of music will be presented including the marches of John Williams; a symphonic suite from Star Trek and the traditional melody Just A Closer Walk With Thee. Joey Jay on trumpet will be the featured on Star Dust. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, May 7

The College of the Mainland will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Tuesday, May 7 in the COM Conference Center from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. There will be folklorio dancers, mariachi music and Mexican food. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, May 7

The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the recital hall of the Fine Arts building on campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, May 8

A bilingual scholarship and FASFA workshop is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at College of the Mainland. High school students, college students and parents are welcome. The workshop will take place in the Innovations Lab located in the Technical Vocational building, Room 1418.

Friday, May 10

A bilingual scholarship and FASFA workshop is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at College of the Mainland. High school students, college students and parents are welcome. The workshop will take place in the Innovations Lab located in the Technical Vocational building, Room 1418.

