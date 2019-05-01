Sherwin-Williams Puts Muscle in

Major Gift to Salvation Army

GALVESTON (April 2019) – Sometimes hard times lead to great blessings. The Salvation Army wanted to repaint the shelter in Galveston but recent budget cuts had put the cost of paint out of reach. A connection between Leonard Woolsey, Editor/CEO of The Daily News and member of the Advisory Board and Billy Joe Strawn of the local Sherwin Williams store led to an amazing offer to not only supply the 90 gallons of paint needed for the job but also to provide labor from regional Sherwin Williams employees who volunteer throughout the year on special projects. “We are overjoyed and overwhelmed at this gift” says Melanie Thornton-Lewis, Director of Social Services. “This was a prayer that got answered fast and in a way we never could have imagined. We’re incredibly thankful to Sherwin Williams for letting their employees bless the community in this way.” The group begins painting on June 4.

Cutline: Local Sherwin Williams representatives Dray Walker (center) and Billy Joe Strawn (right) announce gift to The Salvation Army of Galveston County. Pictured L-R are Chris Doyle, Advisory Board Chair, Leonard Woolsey, Dray Walker, Captains Patrick and Jennifer Jones and Billy Joe Strawn.

