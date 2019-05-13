Still Chances To Serve After Servolution.

The Servolution volunteers were able to knock out hundreds of Kidz Pacz last Sunday but there are lots of kids who go without lunch in the summer. Imagine being dependent on school to provide five meals for your children. Now imagine figuring out how to provide those extra meals and cover the costs of care when school is out. What happens is many parents are forced into latchkey situations because the money simply is not there. That is why Kidz Pacz play such a critical role for these families. They are still building Kidz Pacz admin building located at 213 6th St N. Texas City (parking lot entrance is off 3rd Ave N). If you can travel safely you are welcome to join us! Please wear closed toed shoes and comfortable clothing for the warehouse. Or call: Call (409) 945-4232

