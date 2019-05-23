Emergency Alert Program



Sign up at: https://www.facebook.com/TexasCityEM/

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables us to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

You will receive time-sensitive messages wherever you specify, such as your home, mobile or business phones, email address, text messages and more. You pick where, you pick how.

When you receive a call from 409-990-4779, this is a call with important information from the Texas City Notification System. Please add this number as a Contact in your phone.

When you receive a text from 893-61, this is a text message with important information from the Texas City Notification System.

