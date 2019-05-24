Meghan, The Duchess of Bay Area Pet Adoptions



Meghan is an exquisite one-of-a-kind jewel. She’s as sweet as cream in a warm cup of tea and eager to curl up at your ankles. She is a proper young lady asking permission before hovering at dinner, calmly accepts a leash at walk time, and knows not to jump on the furniture unless invited. Meeting new people and pets delights her as seen in curtsies and kisses. This gal will stay close and docile providing lots of attention and playfulness until a rabbit, duck or perhaps a fox crosses her path. Then the chase may be on! She does, after all, have some hunting blood. Her ballerina toes point to a basset hound lineage. Comfortable and compliant, yet confident most anywhere and whatever the situation, this gal will certainly fill your lap and castle with love.



Come visit Meghan and all our cats and dogs at Bay Area Pet Adoptions, 3000 Avenue R, San Leon or visit us on the web at www.bayareapetadoptions.org. We are open every day except Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bay Area Pet Adoptions can be reached by phone at 281-339-2086.