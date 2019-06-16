Alyson Chapa joins Family Service Center

Family Service Center welcomes Alyson Chapa as FSC’s new Parent Educator and Prevention Specialist for Galveston County. Alyson will be responsible for educating parents and caregivers through FSC’s Parenting Initiative classes, alongside Sylvia Smith, utilizing Incredible Years curricula. Smith and Chapa will also be conducting outreach activities to identify clients and build collaborative relationships with those in the community.



Alyson joins the FSC team from Mainland Children’s Partnership, where she provided case management for families with young children in need of services. Prior to this time, she worked with Texas City ISD as a Family Engagement Specialist.



“We are thrilled to have Alyson join our growing team as she brings a fresh perspective and approach on educating parents and caregivers in Galveston County to create bright futures for our children,” said Dr. Julie Purser, Executive Director of FSC.



Studies show that babies form over 700 new brain circuits every second and over 85% of who you are – your intellect, personality, social skills – is determined by age 3. By this age, children either have or lack the foundational skills for school readiness. FSC embraces the concept that parents are a child’s first and best teacher. FSC invites other parents in the community to discuss and learn more about the incredible journey in raising their child and invites others to help us create a healthy Galveston County by volunteering or making a donation.



FSC is grateful for the support of our many community partners: Moody Methodist Permanent Endowment Fund, the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund, John P. McGovern Foundation, United Way Galveston County Mainland, United Way Galveston, Third Coast Research & Development, Galveston Diaper Bank, Moody Early Childhood Center, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, Ball High School, Galveston County Health District, the Elizabeth Center, and Faith Lutheran Church, to name a few.



Learn more about upcoming Parenting Classes by contacting Family Service Center of Galveston County at 409-762-8636. For more information on Family Service Center of Galveston County, please contact Lindsay Lell, Events and Marketing Coordinator, at 409-762-8636, or llell@fscgal.org.

