The Middleton Report

Representative Mayes Middleton announces tax relief and increased public education funding to Galveston County school districts with the signing of House Bill 3

GALVESTON, TEXAS, June 11th, 2019—Representative Mayes Middleton announced the final signing of House Bill 3–the school finance reform package passed this session. Middleton said, “I am proud of the monumental work accomplished this session to deliver meaningful property tax relief, increased state funding to public education, and a substantial reduction to the wealth redistribution scheme known as ‘Robin Hood’.”

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3, which makes substantial changes to the school finance system. These changes include over $5 billion in property tax relief, merit-based pay increases for educators, an increase in the state’s basic allotment of per-pupil funding to school districts, a significant increase in the state’s share of public education funding, and a major reduction in “Robin Hood” recapture paid by certain districts.

House Bill 3 will affect Galveston County School Districts in the following ways over the next two years:

∙Clear Creek ISD: reduce tax rate by 7 cents, increase state funding by over $22 million;

∙Dickinson ISD: reduce tax rate by 7 cents, increase state funding by nearly $9 million;

∙Galveston ISD: reduce tax rate by 7 cents, cut recapture by $26.4 million, increase state funding by $10 million;

∙High Island ISD: reduce tax rate by as much as 12 cents, increase state funding by nearly $326,000;

∙Texas City ISD: reduce tax rate by as much as 12 cents, nearly eliminate recapture, increase state funding by $11.5 million;

Middleton continued, “I am grateful to the Governor for signing this landmark legislation and proud to have delivered meaningful property tax relief as well as a considerable decrease in the recapture paid by school districts in Galveston County. House Bill 3 will reduce recapture by nearly 50% statewide. Galveston County taxpayers and school districts will benefit extensively.”

