Bounce, Mayor Hocking and Chief Jackson Walk Into a Park…

La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson was joined by Lieutenant Shawn Spruill and Abby Cash with the La Marque Police Records Division to share their appreciation to the BOUNCE students who have spent this week revitalizing Bobby Beach Park that had suffered since Harvey. “These kids are making a real difference in this community. Their hard work means this facility will be ready to be enjoyed by children and families this summer minus the weeds and the rot that Harvey left.” said Chief Jackson. “There is still so much to be done; families that are still waiting to get back into their homes. To see *Bounce come in here and bring this park back to life is a true blessing, it means more than they could imagine!” noted Ms. Cash La Marque Officers Harp, Anders and Guzman commented on the importance of local children having a safe and inviting place for them to play this summer. “It is so important to have parks like this ready for the community to use. Active kids are so much less likely to wander into trouble. Things like this make our job so much easier.”



Galveston County Recovers coordinates with numerous volunteer organizations to tackle the massive amounts of damage still prevalent throughout Galveston County. Executive Director of Galveston County Recovers, Lynda Perez, commented, “We are so grateful to organizations like BOUNCE that are willing to offer their help. it is difficult to focus on much-needed restoration of our area parks when so many families are waiting to get back into their homes. This kind of help is vital to the wellbeing of our communities. We are truly grateful.”





A couple of organizations that often fly under the radar are the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Associations that are represented by local citizens supporting our police departments all over this country. These volunteers are often the eyes and ears of a community, helping law enforcement by keeping their fingers on the pulse of their communities. Yesterday the Texas City and La Marque chapters of CPAAA turned up at Bobby Beach Park to support the students of BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery as they finished up a week of restoration and renewal at the Park, Presidents Debra Taylor and Abby Cash with Texas City CPAAA and La Marque CPAAA. respectively, with George Gould, Laura Divine, Pam Berg also with La Marque CPAAA dropped off cases of water and Gatorade along with the thanks of a grateful community.

A surprise visit from La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking put smiles on the Kingwood and Parklane student faces as he greeted and thanked them for their contribution.

Always on the “front line,” Mayor Hocking represented the genuine gratitude of a grateful city and as always, was a role model for being an engaged and effective civil servant. “What a great way for these kids to learn about the power of giving back. BOUNCE is contributing to our country’s future by providing this opportunity. And the impact it has on our community to see their park restored is hard to measure.” said Mayor Hocking



To become a part of either TCCPAAA or La Marque CPAAA simply visit them on their Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/TexasCity.CPA.Alumni.Assn/ and https://www.facebook.com/LMPDAlumni

BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery offers students the opportunity to assist communities in their efforts to BOUNCE back from devastation after a disaster has struck. Participants engage in disaster recovery projects, times of worship and reflection designed to help them encounter and respond to God. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/BounceSDR/

