Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair
Citizens, families and friends of La Marque are invited to attend the Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the La Marque Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque.
Enjoy these activities:
• Free hotdogs, popcorn, chips and drinks
• Hurricane preparedness tips and giveaway items from City of La Marque, Galveston Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross
• Helicopter displays from Life Flight, PHI medical transport and US Coast Guard
• Hourly tours of the new Central Fire Station and Administration Building
• Toddler Firefighter Games competition
• La Marque Fire Department trucks and ambulances on display
• Jaws of Life vehicle extrication demonstration
• High water rescue vehicles from the La Marque Police Department fleet
• K9 Officer demonstration from La Marque Police Department
• Dog safety giveaways from La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni
• 911 education and giveaway items from La Marque Police Department Dispatch
• Water conservation information from La Marque Public Works
• Recycling demonstration from Waste Management
• Zika Prevention presentation from Galveston County Health District
• Games and family-friendly activities, including two bounce houses
Register for e-notifications at news.cityoflamarque.org or follow City of La Marque on social media for event updates. A timeline and event layout will be published prior to the event.
