Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair

By
/
On Jun 23, 2019
/
At 3:44pm
/
151 Views

Citizens, families and friends of La Marque are invited to attend the Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the La Marque Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque.

Enjoy these activities:

•       Free hotdogs, popcorn, chips and drinks

•       Hurricane preparedness tips and giveaway items from City of La Marque, Galveston Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross

•       Helicopter displays from Life Flight, PHI medical transport and US Coast Guard

•       Hourly tours of the new Central Fire Station and Administration Building

•       Toddler Firefighter Games competition

•       La Marque Fire Department trucks and ambulances on display

•       Jaws of Life vehicle extrication demonstration

•       High water rescue vehicles from the La Marque Police Department fleet

•       K9 Officer demonstration from La Marque Police Department

•       Dog safety giveaways from La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni

•       911 education and giveaway items from La Marque Police Department Dispatch

•       Water conservation information from La Marque Public Works

•       Recycling demonstration from Waste Management

•       Zika Prevention presentation from Galveston County Health District

•       Games and family-friendly activities, including two bounce houses

Register for e-notifications at news.cityoflamarque.org or follow City of La Marque on social media for event updates. A timeline and event layout will be published prior to the event.

, ,

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar