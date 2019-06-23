Citizens, families and friends of La Marque are invited to attend the Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the La Marque Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque.

Enjoy these activities:

• Free hotdogs, popcorn, chips and drinks

• Hurricane preparedness tips and giveaway items from City of La Marque, Galveston Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross

• Helicopter displays from Life Flight, PHI medical transport and US Coast Guard

• Hourly tours of the new Central Fire Station and Administration Building

• Toddler Firefighter Games competition

• La Marque Fire Department trucks and ambulances on display

• Jaws of Life vehicle extrication demonstration

• High water rescue vehicles from the La Marque Police Department fleet

• K9 Officer demonstration from La Marque Police Department

• Dog safety giveaways from La Marque Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni

• 911 education and giveaway items from La Marque Police Department Dispatch

• Water conservation information from La Marque Public Works

• Recycling demonstration from Waste Management

• Zika Prevention presentation from Galveston County Health District

• Games and family-friendly activities, including two bounce houses

Register for e-notifications at news.cityoflamarque.org or follow City of La Marque on social media for event updates. A timeline and event layout will be published prior to the event.

