Madam President

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, they are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.

As past president, Derek Duckett leaves to focus on a new career challenge with Pasadena ISD, and Patrick Jones, the incoming President is transferred to Florida with the Salvation Army, Judy Slocomb, President-Elect finds herself in the Catbird seat preparing to be inducted as President of the Texas City Rotary this coming Tuesday, June 25. With not a great deal of time to plan but a lot of great ideas and great people to help her realize her goals, Slocomb is excited to take the reins and follow in the footsteps of her predecessors.

Focusing on initiatives like the I Like Me reading program to Foundation for the Future; supporting Interact Club, a program that brings together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills and learn about the world through service projects and activities and a college scholarship program for TCHS graduates and other programs like New Generations Service Exchange, a short-term, customizable program for university students and professionals up to age 30. Participants can design exchanges that combine their professional goals with a humanitarian project, the sky is the limit for Texas City Rotary in 2019-2020.

As the Executive Director of Independence Village, which offers assisted living in a family setting for adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities, Ms. Slocomb is uniquely fitted for the challenges of her role. Her involvement in P.E.T.S, which provides safe and affordable transport options for animals in need and promotes the need to spay/neuter pets through education and making it one of their transport requirements, her church ladies ministry, D.O.T.S. – Daughters of True Significance, and Living Faith Outreach are a testament to her commitment to service within the community.

The saying goes, “If you want something done right, ask a busy person.” Looks like Texas City Rotary has found the right busy person.