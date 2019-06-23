The Search is On!

The TCISD Foundation for the Future has opened the nomination process for the 2019 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2019 La Marque Legacy Hall. Both programs are designed to recognize Texas City and La Marque graduates who have excelled in their field of expertise and made significant contributions to their respective communities.

The Foundation for the Future is currently looking for nominees to honor at the 14th Annual Community Recognition Celebration, which will take place in the fall. Candidates should be a graduate of Texas City’s Booker. T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, La Marque’s Lincoln High School or La Marque High School.

The nominees should represent a cross section of the high quality graduates who have continued to represent excellence in their personal and professional lives and are good role models for TCISD students. Individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Honor/Legacy Hall on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center. Tickets will go on sale to the community after September 1, 2019.

“We know that there are many outstanding alumni from our schools,” said Foundation Executive Director Christina Hall-Payne. “We just need their classmates, family, friends and former teachers to nominate them so we can recognize them for their accomplishments.”

Anyone can nominate alumni for Hall of Honor and Legacy Hall. In addition, three other community recognition awards will be presented by the Foundation. Alumni status does not impact the community awards. The Visionary in Education Award recognizes an individual who has supported a unique program in Texas City ISD that enhances and furthers the education of students in the district. The Distinguished Service Award honors a current Texas City ISD staff employee for special service given to students. The Spirt of Education Award recognizes a Texas City/La Marque community member who has dedicated time, talent or treasure to educating students in Texas City ISD. The applications for each of these awards can be found on the Foundation page on the TCISD web page, www.tcisd.org/recognition. For more information about the nominations or about the Community Recognition Celebration, call 409-916-0108 or e-mail chall@tcisd.org. Nominations close on July 31.