LA MARQUE HONORS ONE OF ITS OWN

The La Marque Police Department and Chief Kirk Jackson are proud to

recognize Officer Dash Cantu as their recipient of the Fifty Club Officer

of the Year Award for outstanding law enforcement efforts while serving

during 2018-2019. Officer Cantu has served with the La Marque

Police Department since March of 2014.

Officer Cantu is a member of the La Marque Police Department’s

Special Response Team, Crash Investigation Team, he is one of La

Marque Police Department’s Field Training Officers. His training includes

Advanced SWAT, Hostage Rescue, High Risk Warrant Planning

and Execution, Field Training Officer, and Drug Recognition Expert.

On March 16th, 2019 Officer Cantu responded to a single vehicle

crash involving a vehicle that struck a tree. As Officer Cantu approached

the vehicle, he saw that flames had erupted from the engine

compartment of the vehicle. Officer Cantu saw that two passengers

were still in the vehicle. Officer Cantu, along with his trainee, were able to remove both passengers saving them from further injuries.

Officer Cantu is an invaluable asset to the La Marque Police Department. We are grateful for his service and dedication to the citizens of La Marque and Galveston County.

La Marque Police Department Mission Statement

We, the members of the La Marque Police Department are devoted to our community by providing excellence in police services. In our responsibility to protect our citizens we continually strive to build lasting partnerships. It is in those partnerships that improve the quality of life for all in the City of La Marque. Our dedication is to ensure safety, prevent and solve crime, and reduce the fear of crime.

To accomplish the mission of the La Marque Police Department we hold these values that guide our work and decisions.

Supporting and developing a mutual trust between our agency and those we serve.

Developing and embracing accountability within all members of our agency.

The vigorous and continuous need to develop and maintain a genuine proactive and positive partnership between our agency and our community.

Considering problem-solving as a key trait for all agency members.

Continuous process improvement to enhance productivity and quality of services provided by our agency.

Supporting and embracing participative management and the extensive use of teams as a central theme throughout our agency.

Continuous efforts to develop creative and effective crime control strategies to reduce crime and the fear of crime within our city.

Embracing the continuous need to enhance the quality of life in our community.