NEW CLINIC AT MALL OF THE MAINLAND OFFERS MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

CHERYL MORGAN has a desire to help prevent

Type 2 Diabetes but also recognizes she can fill a

needed void in the community.

Morgan opened Abigail Health Care Diabetes

Clinic in Mall of the Mainland on June 1. Her office

focuses on the treatment and prevention of Type 2

Diabetes along with hypertension, high cholesterol

and other effects from Diabetes. She also has added

nutrition services to help patients begin controlling

their Type 2 symptoms.

“Diabetes is usually caused by what people eat,

but once they are diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes,

they need to be able to find the proper foods to eat

in order to avoid further harm to themselves,” said

Morgan. “That’s why I added a nutritionist because

our patients have to be able to not only eat the right

things, but also learn about portion control and when

are the times of day where they should be eating.”

While her focus is on Diabetes, Morgan also

practices general medicine and offers a price of $49

per visit, a cost that is a contrast to the higher prices

that keep the less fortunate from being able to see a

doctor until it is too late.

“Too many people wait until they have no choice

but to go to the emergency room to be seen,” said

Morgan. “While they do get examined, it’s only a

brief solution. Eventually, they run out of medicine

and since they cannot afford to see a doctor, the

issue goes on without any solution. I want to be here

to give people good care at a reasonable price.”

Morgan’s office also has reasonable financial

deals that allow patients diagnosed with Diabetes.

The deals allow patients to take much-needed

tests yearly without putting a massive dent in their

wallet.

“This is a blessing to be located here,” she said. “I

want to expand it further, but I will let this business

go as God will allow it.”