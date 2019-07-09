NEW CLINIC AT MALL OF THE MAINLAND OFFERS MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
CHERYL MORGAN has a desire to help prevent
Type 2 Diabetes but also recognizes she can fill a
needed void in the community.
Morgan opened Abigail Health Care Diabetes
Clinic in Mall of the Mainland on June 1. Her office
focuses on the treatment and prevention of Type 2
Diabetes along with hypertension, high cholesterol
and other effects from Diabetes. She also has added
nutrition services to help patients begin controlling
their Type 2 symptoms.
“Diabetes is usually caused by what people eat,
but once they are diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes,
they need to be able to find the proper foods to eat
in order to avoid further harm to themselves,” said
Morgan. “That’s why I added a nutritionist because
our patients have to be able to not only eat the right
things, but also learn about portion control and when
are the times of day where they should be eating.”
While her focus is on Diabetes, Morgan also
practices general medicine and offers a price of $49
per visit, a cost that is a contrast to the higher prices
that keep the less fortunate from being able to see a
doctor until it is too late.
“Too many people wait until they have no choice
but to go to the emergency room to be seen,” said
Morgan. “While they do get examined, it’s only a
brief solution. Eventually, they run out of medicine
and since they cannot afford to see a doctor, the
issue goes on without any solution. I want to be here
to give people good care at a reasonable price.”
Morgan’s office also has reasonable financial
deals that allow patients diagnosed with Diabetes.
The deals allow patients to take much-needed
tests yearly without putting a massive dent in their
wallet.
“This is a blessing to be located here,” she said. “I
want to expand it further, but I will let this business
go as God will allow it.”
Leave a Comment