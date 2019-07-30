BRAVERY ABOVE AND BEYOND

Four Houston FBI agents were awarded medals today

for their service during Hurricane Harvey.

Senator John Cornyn awarded the Law Enforcement

Congressional Badge of Bravery to the four

men. “Special Agents David Ko, Jack Walker, Michael

Walker and Justin Widup went above and beyond the

call [of duty] – if we can ever call an FBI agent’s typical,

they went above and beyond the typical call – to

help rescue more than 150 Houstonians during Harvey’s

peak,” Cornyn said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also participated

in the ceremony. “And as mayor, I’m glad to see

that courageous people in our city are among only a

handful of FBI agents in the country to ever receive

the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery,”

Turner said.

The ceremony took place at Congregation Beth

Yeshurun, near a police substation where the agents

had rescued 30 officers trapped by floodwaters. Congregation

Beth Yeshurun likewise flooded during Harvey.

“They’d shrug off any notion of praise and say, ‘I

was just doing my job,’ or ‘anyone would have done

the same thing.’ Though that’s an admirable trait, the

fact is, it wasn’t anyone who did these things, it was

you.” -Special Agent Johnson at the Badge of Bravery

Award Ceremony.

“Your selfless acts to keep this community safe and

strong during a time of crisis personify the FBI brand

and are a testament to the character of the men and

women who make up our organization.”

Senator John Cornyn and Mayor Sylvester Turner

presented the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of

Bravery to FBI Special Agents David Ko, Jack Walker,

Justin Widup, and Michael Walker