BRAVERY ABOVE AND BEYOND
Four Houston FBI agents were awarded medals today
for their service during Hurricane Harvey.
Senator John Cornyn awarded the Law Enforcement
Congressional Badge of Bravery to the four
men. “Special Agents David Ko, Jack Walker, Michael
Walker and Justin Widup went above and beyond the
call [of duty] – if we can ever call an FBI agent’s typical,
they went above and beyond the typical call – to
help rescue more than 150 Houstonians during Harvey’s
peak,” Cornyn said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also participated
in the ceremony. “And as mayor, I’m glad to see
that courageous people in our city are among only a
handful of FBI agents in the country to ever receive
the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery,”
Turner said.
The ceremony took place at Congregation Beth
Yeshurun, near a police substation where the agents
had rescued 30 officers trapped by floodwaters. Congregation
Beth Yeshurun likewise flooded during Harvey.
“They’d shrug off any notion of praise and say, ‘I
was just doing my job,’ or ‘anyone would have done
the same thing.’ Though that’s an admirable trait, the
fact is, it wasn’t anyone who did these things, it was
you.” -Special Agent Johnson at the Badge of Bravery
Award Ceremony.
“Your selfless acts to keep this community safe and
strong during a time of crisis personify the FBI brand
and are a testament to the character of the men and
women who make up our organization.”
Senator John Cornyn and Mayor Sylvester Turner
presented the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of
Bravery to FBI Special Agents David Ko, Jack Walker,
Justin Widup, and Michael Walker
