WHERE IS YOUR CHURCH HOME?

There is a great deal of discussion these days about how isolated all our technology makes us. We drive around in automobiles, 85% of which have only one occupant. We might know some of our neighbors but only about 28% know more than two of them. Live in an apartment complex and only 18% have more than a “Hi, how are ya” relationship with neighbors. In years past, communities congregated at church and church functions. Today, a large percentage of church congregations have dwindled into the double digits. Granted, Americans are still believers. Well over 50% say they pray daily, read their bible, and attend church a couple of times a year. But the idea of a “Church Home” seems to be fading…and aging. So, it was good to break bread with some of the congregation of Resonate Church as they celebrated the birthday of one of their congregants at The Reef after services Sunday. And this is not an uncommon sight with this group of young to old worshippers. Led by Pastor Jervie Windam and Associate Pastor Joshua Pritchett, this modest congregation is a wee bit outside the norm. They meet on Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. in Texas City. They meet on Monday nights at Rigo’s for a bible study group that provides their lessons online each week prior to their meetings. When you go on their Facebook page, they are seemingly everywhere. Just in the last week, they worked on Harvey homes with 4B, built cabinets for the Pregnancy Crisis Support Center, and there they were at Seige The City last Thursday night. There is something to be said about a church that isn’t in church all the time. There is something to be said about a church that looks for ways to worship beyond 4 walls. And there is certainly something to be said for a church that worships with paint and hammers, that raise their voices in song at a park and prays with children that ride up on their bicycles There is no disputing that isolation is not healthy. And there is really no argument that most of our human engagement is via smartphone, computer, tablet, app; and much of it is done while we are doing something else – working, driving (Heaven forbid) even talking to someone else. We entertain ourselves with YouTube videos, reality TV, and we converse via text and Instagram; date, shop, exercise, work remotely, even attend school online. There is something dynamic and (pardon the adjective) progressive, about a church that isn’t a church in the classic sense; that has found a way to be approachable, relevant, involved and the polar opposite of isolated. It will challenge your thinking for sure and get you thinking differently more than likely. There is something to be said for a church like this. Kinda sounds like home to me…Church Home, redefined. Kinds “Resonates” doesn’t it? Happy Birthday Larry!