TEXAS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE JEFF BROWN APPOINTED TO FEDERAL BENCH

The U.S. Senate confirmed Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Brown to the federal bench Wednesday. He is one on a slate of six Texas nominees approved this week as the chamber fills a number of long-open vacancies across the state. Brown’s 50-40 confirmation to a post in Galveston will open a vacancy on the Texas Supreme Court, giving Gov. Greg Abbott his third opportunity to appoint a judge to the court where he launched his own political career. Abbott’s appointee, who will not require Texas Senate confirmation, would serve until the end of 2020 and be required to run for reelection next November. Former Gov. Rick Perry appointed Brown, then an appeals court judge in Houston, in September 2013. A former trial judge and an attorney in private practice, Brown had also worked as a law clerk at the Texas Supreme Court, to Abbott, who was a justice, and to former Justice Jack Hightower, a Democrat. Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday applauded the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Supreme Court of Texas Justice Jeff Brown to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Galveston. Brown has served on the Supreme Court since his appointment by former Texas Governor Rick Perry in 2013. “Jeff Brown has served the people of Texas faithfully as a judge for 15 years at all three levels of the Texas judiciary.” Attorney General Paxton said. “Brown has a proven record of excellence, professionalism, and fidelity to the Constitution. He decides cases based on the rule of law rather than personal preference. The federal courts will benefit greatly from President Trump’s decision to add his many years of state experience to the federal bench.” Prior to reaching the Texas Supreme Court, Justice Brown served six years each as a trial judge and an appellate justice. Brown’s judicial career in Texas began in 2001 when then-Governor Perry appointed him to the 55 th District Court, followed by an appointment to the 14 th Court of Appeals six years later. Brown is a sixth-generation Texan who was born and raised in Dallas County, the son of a 35-year Dallas police officer. After earning his law degree from the University of Houston, Brown worked as a law clerk on the Supreme Court of Texas for Justices Jack Hightower and Greg Abbott, before concentrating on civil litigation practice with Baker Botts in Houston. Brantley Starr, a top aide to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was also confirmed Wednesday by a 51- 39 vote to a post in Dallas.