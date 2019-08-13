DABBLE IN DELIGHT AT TUSCAN VILLAGE

The Village at Tuscan Lakes is pleased to introduce an award-winning Texas and Bay Area Artist Leona Biering Pleasant who grew up in Galveston, Texas. Many of her colorful works of art paintings come from inspirations from the view finder of her camera. While living in Houston, she painted bold, abstract, very contemporary works in acrylic on canvas, exhibiting in many commercial office buildings and local galleries. In 1996 she retired from 35 years as a Realtor in Houston and she and her husband Neal Pleasant in 2001 moved to Clear Lake Shores. She is now creating artistic and subject challenges to her as an artist: A NEW MEDIA – WATERCOLOR became her new media – beaches, birds, boats, palm trees, any nautical replaced abstract images. Leona exhibits her works at The Galveston Art League and from The Heart Art Gallery in Galveston and is a member of the National Society of Artists. Her works can be seen in numerous commercial exhibits and galleries in Texas. She served as Vice President of the Arts Alliance Center at Clear Lake in Nassau Bay, which is now closed and attended the University of Houston. Her philanthropic community activity includes the funding of an Art Scholarship Fund at The Collage of the Mainland. You can meet, view and purchase Leona’s art at the 3rd Annual Artisan and Home Décor Market on September 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Club, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive, League City, Texas 77573. For more information please contact VTLartisanmarket@ gmail.com In addition to our 53 inside and outside vendors we will have 4 food trucks with a food court for your shopping convenience. This market is free to the public, with free parking and courtesy golf cart pickup to the front door.