CHECK IT OUT! – LIBRARY NEWS

By: Bridget Buffa

As you know the Library is now closed for renovations! It may be an inconvenience now, but the benefits are going to wonderful!

Please return any items still checked out to the library’s drop-box on the side of the building. Library staff will be checking the drop regularly for newly returned items. Digital items can still be checked out. Download the Libby App or OverDrive for Android, Apple or Microsoft devices to access e-books and e-audiobooks.

The contractors are hard at work packing and labeling over 160,000 books, DVDs, and audiobooks into 7,000 boxes! Demolition has also begun on parts of the library’s interior. The Library is being updated with new study rooms, furniture, and an increased electrical capacity, which means you’ll be able to come in and plug in almost anywhere!

The Library had 163 summer reading participants, with a total of 7,370 hours of reading this summer! They had the highest turn out in over 10 years for the summer reading program! After wrapping up 45 summer programs, they counted 839 children and over 300 adults in attendance! It was a very BUSY summer ~ which the wonderful, hardworking staff LOVE!

While closed for renovations the Library will still be offering their Storytime programs for both toddlers and preschoolers starting in September at the Nessler Center.

More exciting news is that Moore Memorial Library is partnering with Texas City I.S.D. to bring additional Reading Programs, Storytime, Book talks, Library literacy instruction, and so much more to each school. The Moore Memorial and TCISD Librarians shared a great day discussing a new chapter soon to begin!

Moore Memorial Library + TCISD = SUCCESS!

You may wonder what the staff at Moore Memorial Library are doing now that the Library is closed. In addition to all the “behind the scene” jobs they do, they are also involved providing services to our Community.

Recently, the MML staff visited Seabreeze Nursing & Rehab Home, which is just one of the several assisted living communities they visit every month. They provide programs on all sorts of topics designed to engage and stimulate minds. It’s a fun and friendly way they bring programming out of the library and into people’s homes.



Keep watching to see how they are taking the library out into the community in new and exciting ways! Stay up-to-date by visiting the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. They will be posting information about the library’s renovation process and programs.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to give them a call. Library staff are still reachable by phone at (409) 643-5977.

