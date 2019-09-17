ABBOTT REPORTS ON STEPS TO COMBAT MASS SHOOTINGS

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 12 released the Texas Safety Action Report, a document that details what Texas and Texans are doing to prevent mass shootings. The report elaborates on executive orders Abbott issued a week earlier to coordinate state and local expertise and resources and “identify any shortcomings in our current systems and explore ways to prevent these horrific tragedies from taking place.” Abbott said strategies laid out in the report result from meetings with law enforcement officials; community, business and faith leaders; technology experts; counselors; advocates; lawmakers and survivors of mass shootings. “We must act with resolve in response to the despicable acts of violence we have witnessed in Texas,” said Abbott. “Solving the problems that have led to these horrific events will take more than governmental action. The complete solution will require more than what is outlined in this paper. It will require parents, families, churches, law enforcement, community groups, schools and others working together to fortify the social fabric of our society. Texans are at our best when we are tested. Together, we will transcend this test and forge an even better future for our state.” Here are some of the actions recommended in the report: —Refresh training for all licensed peace officers on the procedures and criteria for “emergency detention” of individuals who pose a danger to others or themselves; —Educate physicians and behavioral health professionals about the law concerning disclosure of confidential information to law enforcement; —Accelerate the development and implementation of the Texas Department of Public Safety safe firearm storage campaign, supported by a recent $1 million appropriation; —Expedite the reporting of criminal convictions to the Texas Department of Public Safety; —Prohibit straw purchases of firearms under state law; —Enact laws that crack down on criminals who try to illegally buy or possess guns; —Require courts to inform convicted criminals, both orally and in writing, that they may no longer possess firearms; and —Encourage social media companies to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.