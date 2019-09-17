CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE VILLAGE

Judy Slocumb, Executive Director Valiantly Overcome Individual Challenges Everyday The Mission of the Independence Village is to be the VOICE for our residents who valiantly overcome individual challenges every day. Our Vision is to help our Residents achieve their VOICE and to experience the highest level of personal independence possible. The Independence Village provides safe, affordable housing for adults with mental and/ or physical challenges and maintains a healthy, happy home that fosters community involvement and independent lifestyles. The Independence Village is a unique facility, in that it evolved from the needs of its own community to provide quality residential services at a reasonable rate. Our adults with disabilities desire to live as independently as possible within their home community where they maintain the support of family and friends. A family style atmosphere is supported with the safety of supervision. Residents are encouraged to be as independent as possible and to enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle that is focused on them. Independence Village began in 1982, when Gladys Stephenson placed an ad in local newspapers, calling a meeting of those parents who shared concern for the long-term care and residential needs for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities. Sixteen parents of adult children with disabilities from Galveston County responded and later that year formally organized as a nonprofit entity under the name HRA Inc. (Helping Residents Achieve). With an elected Board of Directors, a willingness to volunteer time and effort, this dedicated group was intent on safeguarding the future of their children by building a local, affordable assisted living facility. In 2006, the Board of Directors voted to change the name to “The Independence Village” to more accurately reflect the underlying mission of The Village: to provide a safe, affordable facility for its residents, where independence for each resident is fostered, and where they are encouraged to engage in the communities that surround and support them. Independence Village receives no government funding in its mission of providing affordable lifetime care to residents with mental and physical disabilities. We receive support from a dedicated group of businesses, in kind donations and proceeds from our fund raising activities. Your donations help keep our housing cost lower by covering the gap between what it cost to live at Independence Village and the amount each resident is required to pay. From almost as far as you could see, BBQ Craft Artists filled the breezes with that all too familiar and Oh, so Texas “Come Hither” aroma. Basting and tasting and sipping on craft beer, these geniuses of the pits nursed and cajoled their creations into the fullness of their fabulousness. From tent to tent, local artists came together to support Independence Village at the annual Ole’ Smokey Independence Village relies on private support through grants, individual and corporate donations and charitable foundations. These gifts allow us to continue our mission of helping our residents find their VOICE, and empowers opportunities to learn, work, connect. If you missed the chance to participate in Ol’ Smokey, you can visit them online and make your donations there at: https://www.ivillagetexascity.org/donate And the Winner is……..

