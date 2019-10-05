Santa Fe Independent School District celebrated the career of William F. Barnett on September 28, dedicating its new elementary school to Mr. Barnett, who served Santa Fe ISD for 32 years as both an educator and community member. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce was also there for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Santa Fe Independent School District celebrated the career of William F. Barnett on September 28, dedicating its new elementary school to Mr. Barnett, who served Santa Fe ISD for 32 years as both an educator and community member. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce was also there for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Leave a Comment