Now is the time to protect yourself, family with flu vaccine

By: Eileen Dawley, RN

Chief Nursing Officer

Galveston County Health District



Fall is here and with the cooler weather also comes the flu season.



The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent becoming sick with the seasonal illness. Don’t wait too long. You should get the flu vaccine before the virus begins spreading in the community. Now is the perfect time to start making those appointments. It’s ideal to receive the vaccine before the end of October, but getting the vaccine later is still beneficial.



Children who need two doses of vaccine to protect against the flu should start the vaccination process sooner as the two doses must be given at least four weeks apart.



People 6 months and older should be vaccinated for the flu. Vaccination is especially important for certain high-risk groups including those age 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions who are at higher risk for complications or even death if they get the flu.



It’s also important for health care workers and those who live or care for high risk people to be vaccinated so they don’t spread the flu to those they care for.



Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people, especially children, may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may also be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.



Take preventive actions to stop the spread of germs:

• Try to avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

• If sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except to get medical care or for other necessities.

• Cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Throw the tissue away after use and wash hands.

• Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.



• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like flu.



The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but flu activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.



Despite what you may have heard, the flu vaccine does not cause flu illness. The viruses in the flu shot are inactivated, meaning they are dead. They cannot cause an infection. What the flu vaccine can do is keep you and your loved ones protected. It reduces flu illness, flu-related hospitalizations, doctor visits and missed days at work and school.



It is important to get your flu vaccine each year. Your immune protection from vaccination drops over time so yearly vaccines help make sure you have the best protection available against the flu.



The Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is the local public health agency for Galveston County, Texas.

GCHD provides services and programs that protect the everyday health and well-being of Galveston County.

