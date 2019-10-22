Community Calendar

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –November 4, 2019, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –October 29, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –November 5, 2019, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –November 12, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –November 4, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –October 31, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –November 18, 2019, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – November 6, 2019, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – November 11, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – November 12, 2019, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — October 24, 2019 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – November 6, 2019, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.

Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



La Marque Library Fall Festival

October 24, 2019, 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Feigel Park, La Marque. Citizens and friends of La Marque are invited to participate in not-so-scary storytime, pumpkin painting, face painting, a costume parade, field games and trunk-or-treat at the library’s annual Fall Festival. Youth Librarian Tabitha Henderson is seeking volunteers to participate in the trunk-or-treat, as well as local organizations to set up informational booths. For more information, call 409-938-9270 or email Ms. Henderson at t.henderson@cityoflamarque.org.



Halloween Pet Parade

October 24, 2019, 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764, Santa Fe. Three Acres hosts its 3rd Annual Pet Parade and doggy costume pawty. The parade will start at 7:00pm. SNIP will also be in attendance to offer low-cost vaccine and microchipping. Rolling Republic BBQ, Wylie St. Tacos and Snowie Cool Snack will be among the food trucks on site. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.



9th Annual Bra Dazzle

October 24, 2019, 5:30pm to 8:00pm, Haak Winery, 6310 Ave. T, Santa Fe. The annual event supports Breast Cancer Awareness. Haak Winery is generously donating $2 from every bottle of wine purchased. Proceeds are donated for UTMB breast cancer awareness programs benefiting the Galveston County Community. Tickets are $20, Reserved table for 8 is $300, while sponsorship (Reserved table for 8) is $500. Please RSVP at 409-925-8558. For more information, email the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce at SFChamber@comcast.net.



Monster Musik Guitar Concert at COM

October 24, 2019, 7:30pm to 10:00pm, College of the Mainland Fine Arts Building, Texas City. The 16th Annual Monster Musik Guitar Concert will showcase student musical talent under the direction of John Kiefer. The acoustic guitar concert will play a variety of Halloween-themed musical selections. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 409-933-8545 or contact Monique Sennet at msennet@com.edu.



Santa Fe Drive 4 Ur School Day

October 25, 2019, 10:00am to 4:00pm, Santa Fe High School, 16000 Highway 6, Santa Fe. Come take a free Ford test-drive at the Santa Fe High School Stadium parking lot. For every test-drive, McRee Ford will donate $20 to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation for our classroom grant fund. Free hot dog lunch, sponsored by Associated Credit Union of Texas, AMOCO Federal Credit Union and Greg Gardner of State Farm. For more information, call 409-927-3106.



VFW Post 5400 Annual Fall Fest

October 25, 2019, 6:00pm to 11:00pm, VFW 11230 Highway 6, Santa Fe. The annual Fall Fest will have a BBQ cook-off, various vendors and children’s activities. Cook-off team registration and vendor registration is open. For more information, call 409-925-2525 or email at vfw5400@yahoo.com.



The Yard at Barge295 Kick-Off Party & Fundraiser

October 26, 2019, 12:00pm to 7:00pm, 2613 ½ E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook. The long-awaited opening of the Yard @ Barge295 will include live music on a brand-new stage along with a volleyball court, yard bar and BBQ plate. Cost is $20 per person and $12 for kids 13 and under. Proceeds will go to the Lighthouse Charity Team, Cole Gordon’s Helping Hand Foundation. For more information, call 281-549-7603.



Hitchcock Halloween Festival

October 27, 2019, 10:30am to 3:00pm, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock. Come and enjoy good food, carnival games, a haunted house, vendor booths, a silent auction and raffle among the surprises. The event will be held in the pavilion and Madonna Hall. For more information, call 409-925-3224 or email at alebourgeois@ololchurch.org.



Halloween Cruise in & Costume Party

October 31, 2019, 5:00pm to 10:00pm, Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764, Santa Fe. Everyone who arrives in costume will get a raffle ticket for a $20 Three Acres Gift Card. Those who decorate their vehicle in the cruise in get five raffle tickets. Please bring candy for trick or treaters. The Shepard Mix Food Truck and Cool Shack Shaved Ice are confirmed with more to come. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.



Life & Love Festival

November 9, 2019, 11:00am to 2:00pm, 602 6th Street, Texas City. The event not only offers a free family-friendly outing that will also educate families about the programs that the Parenting and Pregnancy Support Center offers and other services the county provides. For more information, call Sue Meersman at 713-232-9409 or email at meerztex@gmail.com.



Heritage Festival – Miss Santa Fe Pageant

November 9, 2019, 12:30pm to 2:00pm, Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, 12425 Highway 6, Ste. 1, Santa Fe. The Texas Heritage Festival Tiny Miss, Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageant, sponsored by DE Florals & Gifts, will be the highlight of the event. Applications may be downloaded from the Chamber’s website at https://www.santafetexaschamber.com/events/details/heritage-festival-rodeo-old-smokey-cook-off-veteran-s-day-celebration-2019-6671. For more information, call the Chamber at 409-925-8558 or email at sfchamber@comcast.net.



Texas City Christmas Parade Registration

Current through December 2, 2019. Those interested in registration can go on the City of Texas City’s web site for an official registration form. The parade will be held on December 5, 2019 beginning at 5:30pm. For more information, call 409-643-5990.

Send your Community Calendar information including event, date, time and contact person to editorial@thepostnewspaper.net.

