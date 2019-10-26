The Booker T. Exes will sponsor the First Annual Gospel/Spiritual “Evening in the Park” on November 2, 2019 at 501 4th Ave. North/New MLK Jr. Street from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Church choirs, groups, soloists and duets are invited to the African-American Historical and Cultural Park. The event is free to the public and will have free hotdogs and drinks. For more information, contact Lynn Ray Ellison at 409-354-3377, Hazel Mayes at 409-359-3388 or Bobby Garrett at 409-935-3377.

