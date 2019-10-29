BAY AREA CHORUS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO VETERANS IN CONCERT

The Bay Area Chorus will present “An American Invocation”, in two concerts paying tribute to our veterans and military. The dates are Saturday, Nov. 9 at Dickinson United Methodist Church at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 4:00 p.m. Song selections will range from the usual hymns representing each branch of the military and of course our national anthem. In addition, familiar numbers will be sung ranging from traditional American patriotic tunes and folk songs, gospel and inspiring hymn arrangements. The League City Intermediate School choir under the direction of Joy Tuneberg will be featured on the November 10 concert. Veterans and current military personnel will be admitted free of charge. We hope you will mark your calendars for these dates and come enjoy our concerts. More information regarding the Bay Area Chorus and ticket sales may be found on our website, www.bayareachorus.org