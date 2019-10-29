TOUCH A TRUCK BRINGS OUT THE KID FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE

THE WEATHER WARMED UP early Saturday, just in time for the annual Touch A Truck held on Texas City’s Sixth Street. Families throughout the area made the most of the beautiful early fall weather to touch the dozens of trucks that varied from bulldozers to school buses. “It was a very nice experience,” said Dejane Donahue. “The kids loved the experience as well.” Indeed, the day was for the children. Countless numbers of youngsters had lit up smiles behind the wheel of trucks, vans and first responder vehicles that filled the streets. The City of Texas City was a co-sponsor of the event along with HEB, Buc ‘ees and Marathon. “It is a wonderful event,” said Silvia Castillo. “My kids loved it and we all had a great time. There was so much do and it was fun for the whole family.” The number of unique big trucks and vehicles also brought out the kid in many adults. While most of the photos were taken with children behind the wheel, more than a few adults couldn’t resist the temptation to grab a photo opportunity with vehicles that many grew up dreaming about. “A very awesome display of construction equipment, fire and police vehicles and army vehicles,” said Steve King. Needless to say, the plans are already in place to get things rolling for next year’s Touch A Truck, which has become one of the anchors behind the restoration of Sixth Street, which will hold its next big event on December 5 for the city’s annual Christmas parade.