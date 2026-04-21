German Heritage and Texas Brewing Pair at Kreische Brewery’s Bluff SchuetzenFest

La Grange, TX – Kreische Brewery State Historic Site invites visitors to experience 19th-century German heritage and Texas brewing history at the fifth annual Bluff SchuetzenFest on May 16 at the site, 414 State Loop 92 in La Grange.

Join the celebration from 12 – 7 p.m. on May 16, and experience the history of the Bluff Schuetzenverein, a German marksmanship and social club that once met on the Bluff in La Grange. It’s an opportunity to raise a glass to 250 years of America’s independence at a site filled with Texas history.

The annual beer and heritage festival offers live music, a laser shooting gallery, traditional crafts and games, historic demonstrations, tours of the Kreische brewery ruins, German food and snacks, and more.

General admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students under 18, and free for children 5 and under.

Tickets are also available for the Texas History on Tap experience, which allows guests to sample beers, meet the teams behind their favorite breweries, and raise a glass to Texas history. This year, 18 Texas craft breweries will participate, several of whom will offer special and limited-release beers.

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at bluffschuetzenfest.org or at Eventbrite. Ticket prices for beer or wine tasting experiences remain discounted until the day of the event.

For questions, visit bluffschuetzenfest.org or call Kreische Brewery State Historic Site at 979-968-5658.

About Kreische Brewery State Historic Site

Kreische Brewery State Historic Site honors the history of Heinrich Ludwig Kreische, a German immigrant who purchased 172 acres of land, including the Dawson/Mier tomb, now known as Monument Hill State Historic Site, to build one of the first commercial breweries in Texas. The brewery and the home he built are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

About the Texas Historical Commission

The Texas Historical Commission is the state’s official historic preservation agency. It preserves, operates, and manages 42 state historic sites, the Texas Heritage Trails Program, Texas Main Street Program, Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, and many more heritage tourism and historic preservation initiatives across the state. The Texas Historical Commission’s mission is to protect and preserve the state’s historic and prehistoric resources for the use, education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations. For more information, visit thc.texas.gov.