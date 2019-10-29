POPPY DISTRIBUTION DAY

I, Mayor of the City of Texas City, Texas, do hereby proclaim November 1 – 12, 2019 as Poppy Distribution Days in Texas City Whereas, America is the land of freedom, preserved and protected willingly and freely by citizen soldiers, millions of whom have served and died for our country in all wars; and Whereas, the Red Poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of lives in all wars and reminds the community of the past sacrifices and continuing needs of our veterans and the program providing multiple benefits to the veterans and to the community; and Whereas, the members of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit 89 of Texas City will be holding their annual Poppy Distribution Days on November 1 – 12, 2019 in Texas City. Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Matthew T. Doyle, Mayor of the City of Texas City am proud to honor the Auxiliary members of Post 89 for their commitment to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy during these days. In testimony whereof, witness my hand and the Seal of the City of Texas City, this the 23rd day of October, 2019. Matthew T. Doyle, Mayor City Commission Bruce Clawson, Commissioner At Large Phil Roberts, Commissioner At Large Earl Alexander, Dist. 1 Abel Garza, Dist. 2 Dorthea Jones, Dist. 3 Jami Clark, Dist. 4 Pictured (left to right): Connie Jensen, Angie Garcia, Maurice Rubio, Allen Sonntag, Bobby Bergin. Seated: Irma Sonntag and Commissioner at Large Bruce Clawson