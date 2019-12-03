First Christian Church hosts community Christmas movie night

First Christian Church of La Marque invites the community to “Movies Under the Stars” on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 6:00pm.

This is a free event to watch two Christmas classics: “How the Grinch Stole

Christmas” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Hot chocolate and cookies will be served during intermission and the kids will receive a special gift.

Folks are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks.

“We hope to meet new folk from our community and to help jump start their Christmas joy with this event,” minister Rex Teter said.

First Christian is located at 1204 Ross St. The movie will be shown on the Laurel St. side. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled.

