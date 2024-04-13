Meet Galveston County’s 2023 Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Khi Douglas Edwards has reached many milestones in his nine years of living on planet earth. One of those is reading through the Bible twice, and he is currently on his third read-through of the Bible.

His mother and grandmother explained the Bible Khi is reading is a condensed version with simple language for children.

Khi attends Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston with his family, and he explained why he is reading the Bible.

“We’re reading through the Bible to learn more about Jesus. You have to write notes and we sign a sheet every month to give to the Pastor, and he gives us a shout-out at church,” Khi shared.

As a young Bible scholar, Khi has a favorite Biblical story.

“My favorite is David and Goliath. Goliath was going to tear David to pieces. Even Goliath thought he would,” Khi explained. “But Jesus was on David’s side.”

Khi went on to recall the familiar Old Testament story in detail, emphasizing the smooth stones that David prepared to use in his slingshot for his battle with the giant. As Khi spoke of the Biblical duel in detail, his own eyes shown with brightness and intensity.

Like so many children who have heard the story through the years, Khi too is influenced and inspired by David’s defeat of a giant.

“David’s story makes me think I can do anything with Jesus by my side,” Khi exclaimed.

Khi reported being active in his church.

“On Resurrection Sunday I was Simon and carried the cross for Jesus,” Khi said.

Khi attends Ambassador Preparatory Academy in Galveston. He is in fourth grade and is a straight-A student. Math is his favorite subject.

Playing baseball has been one of Khi’s favorite pastimes since he was just three. He has been a member of the Mainland Militia since he was five years old and travels out of state for baseball tournaments.

Khi shared that when he grows up, he wants to be a Major League Baseball player. This aspiration he shared without any hesitation. Then he added “Or a policeman.”

His grandma, Yvette McGill, reports that Khi’s baseball gift came from his great-grandfather, George Spencer Ward, who played in the Negro Leagues and traveled as a baseball player.

In 2023, Ward’s great-grandson, Khi Douglas Edwards was crowned the very first Galveston County Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince at the Galveston County Juneteenth Festival & Celebration held on June 17 on the historical grounds of McGuire Dent Recreation Center.

“I don’t think I’ve done anything like this before,” Khi said. “There’s a lot of things I didn’t know about Juneteenth that I have learned this year,” Khi said.

Little Mr. Juneteenth explained in his own words what Juneteenth means to him.

“Juneteenth is when we were freed as slaves,” Khi explained. “We were actually freed before June 19th but it never got to the south so that is why we celebrate on June 19th,” said Khi.

This past year has been a busy one for Khi. Along with going to school, baseball, and church, as Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince, he has made public appearances at the following seven events and locations:

The 2023 Galveston Island Juneteenth Parade, The Galveston League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 151 Dia de Los Muertos Parade, the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, the 2023 National Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant in Philadelphia, PA., where he met and talked with Ms. Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, The Nia Cultural Center Inc. Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, Lion Productions 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Concert and the 2024 Galveston Kwanzaa Celebration sponsored by Nia Cultural Center Inc. and The Future Is Us 2024 Black History Talent Show.

His final appearance will be crowning 2024’s Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince on June 15, 2024, at the Galveston County Juneteenth Festival and Celebration at Menard Park.

As he reflected on his year as a prince representing Galveston County and Juneteenth, Khi remembered the tour he and his family were given by the Uber driver in Philadelphia, where the National Miss Juneteenth Pageant was held.

He also shared that his experiences of meeting Mr. Sam Collins and Miss Juneteenth Texas Madison Swain stand out in the memories of his reign.

He also remembers a woman in Beaumont, Texas who asked for his autograph and whom he and his grandmother spent time teaching about Juneteenth.

Meeting new people and telling them about Juneteenth have been his favorite parts of being a prince for a year.

“I usually only meet five or six new people a month,” Khi said. “This year, I’ve met so many more new people.”

His grandmother and mother are very proud of their little prince.

“Khi has definitely raised the bar,” shared his grandmother.

They too have had a busy and different kind of year.

It’s been a new experience, a learning experience, we have traveled as a family and encouraged others to know more about who they are and their culture,” Khi’s mom, Kayla Edwards said.

Khi’s year as prince has meant sharing a family passion with the next generation.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. We are huge historians in our family,” Khi’s grandma shared. “In fact, his mom minored in African American history.”

Khi is being honored with an appreciation dinner and reception on Sunday April 21st at Soul 2 Soul Café, 5316 Broadway in Galveston.

All young men are invited to attend the dinner, and you can reach out for tickets via e-mail at kyedwards2@gmail.com or via text at 409-457-3570.

Thank you, Khi Douglas Edwards for representing the children of Galveston County and educating others about Juneteenth. We at The Post Newspaper wish you all the best, and our Managing Editor, Brandon C. Williams, will be sure to keep his eye on you as you reach for your Major League Baseball goals.