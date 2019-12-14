College of the Mainland Board of Trustees Approve New League City Facility

(December 11, 2019, Texas City, Texas) — During its regular meeting on Wednesday, December 11, the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees unanimously approved the leasing of a new educational facility located in League City. The approved facility will serve as a secondary site to house general education and dual credit classes for students in League City, Friendswood, Dickinson, Kemah and other north Galveston County cities.

All expenses for the new facility, including lease, utilities and personnel, will be funded through tuition and fees brought in at the League City site. No bond monies or property taxes will be used to pay for the new facility. In addition, the facility will be an income generator for the college.

With programs steadily reaching capacity at its current League City site, the new 27,570-square-foot space, formerly the League City United Methodist Church, will replace the college’s existing North County Learning Center when its lease expires in August of 2021.

The League City region continues to have an increasingly strong presence at College of the Mainland, with nearly 41 percent of its overall student population and 63 percent of its dual credit enrollment residing in north Galveston County. The new facility will offer an accessible and convenient option for students residing in that region and along Interstate 45.

“College of the Mainland remains committed to providing quality educational opportunities to all areas throughout our service district,” said Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland. “As our dual credit program continues to grow, it is important that we are diligent in supporting this growth to reach every segment of our college community.”

COM’s primary dual credit program site, located on the college’s main campus in Texas City, will continue to serve students in the south Galveston County region.

Located at 1411 West Main Street, the new League City site is expected to open in the summer of 2020.



Photos: Photo 1, Architect’s conceptual drawing of College of the Mainland’s new League City facility.

Photo 2, (L to R) Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland, building’s owner, Jerome Karam, Owner and CEO of JMK5 Holdings, and Kyle Dickson, chair of the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees.

Karam is also owner and developer of the Mall of the Mainland, Plaza Royal Executive Suites office complex, Altitude Trampoline Park and currently developing subdivisions in Galveston County including the Dickinson Country Club and Galveston Bay communities.

