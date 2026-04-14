120 Ball High School Students to Sign Letters of Intent for Galveston College Welding Technology

Dual Credit Program on National Career and Technical Education Signing Day on April 16

Galveston College Joins the National Coalition of Certification Centers

in Celebrating CTE and Signing Day Worldwide, Recognizes April as Welding Month

GALVESTON, Texas (April 10, 2026) – Galveston College leaders will host 120 Ball High School Dual Credit students for welding and skilled trades National Signing Day on Thursday, April 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The Galveston College National Signing Day event will be held in the Seibel Wing at the main campus, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.

Also known as the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) National CTE (Career and Technical Education) Letter of Intent Signing Day, this worldwide event celebrates high school and college students who publicly commit to technical career paths, apprenticeships and jobs. Lincoln Electric and NC3 have joined forces to provide the curriculum and learning management resources necessary for benchmarking and standardizing welding performance. Galveston College is an accredited NC3 Lincoln Electric Education Partnership School (LEEPS).

The National Signing Day event at Galveston College coincides with National Welding Month, which is celebrated each year during the month of April. The American Welding Society (AWS) first designated April as National Welding Month in 1996 to recognize the welding industry’s vital role in infrastructure, manufacturing, and the economy.

“Freshmen and juniors will sign letters of intent to participate in the Ball High School Dual Credit Welding Technology Program with Galveston College for the 2026-2027 academic year which begins in August 2026. These students will take welding classes two hours a day, five days a week at Ball High and at Galveston College during the school year,” explained James Love, Galveston College Welding Technology program director and welding instructor.

Aric Gomez serves as the Galveston Independent School District welding program instructor at Ball High School and as an adjunct welding instructor at Galveston College.

Love said that Ball High Dual-Credit welding students will earn a Level One (Entry Level) Multiple Processes Certificate in Welding Technology and a Level One Advanced Level Basic Fitting Welding Technology Certificate after they complete their course requirements.

Through Galveston College’s Dual Credit program agreements, students attending Ball High School in Galveston and other participating schools (public, private, or homeschool) can enroll concurrently in the Welding Technology program and other Galveston College academic or technical college courses.

Tuition for Ball High Dual Credit welding students is covered by the Galveston Career Connect Grant, an initiative between Galveston ISD and Galveston College. The GCC Grant is designed to help students and residents prepare for high-demand careers. It connects students with vocational training, Dual Credit CTE opportunities, and local employers to bridge the gap between education and the workforce.

More About the Signing Event at Galveston College

Ball High School students participating in the NC3 Signing Day at Galveston College will be treated to lunch and will receive Galveston College-branded items such as a ball cap, a hand towel, an ink pen, stickers, and a drawstring backpack.

Guest speakers who will attend Galveston College’s signing event and discuss welding career opportunities include Carla Turner, workforce development manager, and Jessica Moreno, workforce development coordinator, with Turner Industries Group LLC, and Andrew Juarez, Technical Sales, with Lincoln Electric. Representatives from Broome Welding & Machine Co., Gulf Copper LLC Southwest Shipyard, and Woven Metal Products have been invited to attend and share their insights and perspectives on welding careers.

More about Welding Technology Degrees and Certificates

Galveston College offers several options for students who are interested in enrolling in the Welding Technology Program.

Multiple Processes Certificate – Welding Technology – Level One (Entry Level)

Basic Fitting Certificate – Welding Technology – Level One (Advanced Level)

Basic Qualified Welder Certificate – Welding Technology -Level Two (Advanced Level Technology)

Associate of Applied Science (AAS) – Welding Technology

The Welding Technology program at Galveston College provides hands-on training with the same equipment and tools used in the construction, chemical and petrochemical industry sectors. Students learn a wide range of welding processes including, but not limited to, oxyacetylene gas welding, gas tungsten arc, and gas metal arc. Welding Technology students also acquire knowledge and experience in welding, layout and fitting skills to prepare them for careers in gas welding, arc welding, specialty welding and other areas.

Galveston College Welding Technology instructors equip students to pass entry-level welding certification tests that are required by employers. Graduates are qualified to pursue employment opportunities in general metal fabrication facilities, in pressure vessel shops; in the engineering, construction, and manufacturing industry sectors; and in the maritime industry.

To schedule a virtual meeting or a tour of the Welding Technology program facilities at the Galveston College Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center (ATC), please call James Love at 409-944-1405 or email him at jlove@gc.edu. The Galveston College ATC is located at 7626 Broadway St. in Galveston.

More About Galveston College

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education and community service programs. Visit www.gc.edu for more information.