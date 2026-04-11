Galveston College to hold public forumsfor presidential finalists on April 14

GALVESTON, Texas (April 9, 2026) – Public forums for Galveston College presidential

finalists Tracee Watts, Ed.D., and Chris Sullivan, J.D., will be held April 14, 2026, in the

Seibel Wing on the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.

The two finalists are Tracee Watts, Ed.D., and Chris Sullivan, J.D. Watts is the senior

vice president of Student Success and Advancement for Brazosport College in Lake

Jackson and Sullivan is the vice president of Business Affairs, Chief Financial Officer

and General Counsel of Angelina College in Lufkin.

Watts’ public forum will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. on April 14, and Sullivan’s forum will

be from 3-4:30 p.m. on the same day. The public forums are open to the public and in-

person, but will also be available online via Microsoft Teams. Links for Teams are listed

on the GC Presidential Search website at https://gc.edu/presidential-search-

2025/Public-Forums.php.

In-person attendees will be able to provide feedback on each finalist through a survey

distributed at the beginning of each forum. Those viewing the forums online will be able

to access the link through the chat feature of Microsoft Teams on the day of the forums.

The surveys will be collected at the end of each forum.

The finalists will also be participating in additional meetings and interviews with GC’s

Administrative Cabinet, current GC President and the GC Board of Regents.

“The Galveston College Board of Regents encourages students, faculty, staff and

community members to attend these public forums and share their input with us as we

work to select the next president of Galveston College,” said Carolyn L. Sunseri,

chairperson of the GC Board of Regents. “Participation and engagement from our

campus and the community is an important part of the Presidential Search process.”

Watts has served in higher education for more than 20 years and previously served as

the vice president for College Advancement and Enrollment at Brazosport College. She

earned a Doctor of Education degree from Kansas State University, a Master of

Organizational Leadership degree from Evangel University and a Bachelor of Science

degree from Evangel University.

Sullivan has served at Angelina College for the past 10 years and previously worked in

Global Banking and Plant Operations of Finance at Ford Motor Company. He earned a

Juris Doctor from the University of Akron School of Law, a Master of Business

Administration from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting

from Miami University.

Microsoft Teams links, additional details and information for the forums are available at

GC’s Presidential Search website at https://gc.edu/presidential-search-2025/index.php.

For more information about the presidential search, contact ACCT Search Co-

Consultants Susan Moore-Fontenot by email at smfontenot@gmail.com, or call 832-

597-4951, or Bill Holda, Ed.D. at wmholda@gmail.com, or 903-987-3332.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.