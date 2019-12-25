City of LaMarque Honors Employees

At the City of La Marque Employee Christmas Party on Friday, December 6, 2019, 19 employees received recognition and service awards, including Employee of the Year, Customer Service, Distinguished Employee, Pride Player, Team Player and 14 for longevity. La Marque Fire Department Captain Ira Yardley, who has served LMFD since 2002, was named Employee of the Year.

Employees are nominated for recognition awards by their coworkers then decided by a committee.

“We went through a tremendous transition in the Fire Department this past year,” said La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson. “Through a total change in leadership, direction and vision, Mr. Yardley held the ship together as we completed our search for a new Fire Chief and worked diligently to assist our new Chief to begin the process of rebuilding our department into a model department. He is the glue in the La Marque Fire Department and a team member we depend on every day!”

La Marque City Accountant Mysty Nauck was named 2019 Team Player. Criteria for this award were an employee who pulls their weight, one that lends a helping hand without coercion and without the need for self-praise, and someone who celebrates wins together and practices to improve the team.

La Marque Police Department Records Division employee Abby Cash was named Pride Player. Criteria for nominations in this category was an employee who takes pride in their work, one that believes in embracing the importance of the value of service we provide to our residents. Someone that is not smug, but proud to be a member of our team.

La Marque Police Officer Calvin Harp was named Distinguished Employee, which recognizes employees who distinguish themselves throughout the year, through their service to the community/public and/or to the organization through exemplary performance of their job duties on an on-going basis.

Amanda Hobby from La Marque Public Works was honored with the Customer Service award because she demonstrates excellence in customer service and understands the importance of providing superior quality service to our residents. All employees who received a Customer Service Excellence award at a City Council meeting were considered for this award.

In addition to employee recognition awards, city staff celebrated 14 service awards for longevity and dedication to municipal service. Tyrone Griffin from La Marque Public Works and La Marque Chief of Police Kirk Jackson celebrated 25 years.

Richard Garcia with La Marque Police Department celebrated 15 years. Alex Getty, Executive Director of La Marque Economic Development Corporation, and Patty Rees, Human Resources Coordinator, celebrated 10 years.

Troy Anders, Rosemary Bell, Esther Bolton, Dash Cantu, Richard Hernandez, Jose Santos, Brittany Shores, Margaret Millican and Nicole Perales celebrated five years with City of La Marque.

