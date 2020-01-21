Community Calendar

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –January 27, 2020, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month – January 28, 2020, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –February 4, 2020, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –January 28, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –February 3, 2020, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –January 30, 2020, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –February 17, 2020, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – February 5, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – February 10, 2020, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – January 28, 2020, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — January 23, 2020 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – February 5, 2020, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Fetching Lab Trivia Night

Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th Street N., Texas City. Prizes will be awarded along with new beers to be released on Thursdays. For more information, call 281-414-7355 or email at fetchinglabbrewery@gmail.com.

Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.



Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



Parent’s Guide to Cyber Safety

-January 22, 2020, 6:00pm to 7:00pm, Dickinson ISD Educational Support Center, 2218 FM 517, Dickinson. The Dickinson Police Department will cover social media apps, online dangers, cyber bullying, social media safety, online child solicitation, how to spot the dangers and what parents can do to protect their children. For more information, call 281-229-6000.



PHP Agency Galveston Open House

-January 25, 2020, 10:00am to 12:00pm, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Mall of the Mainland, Texas City. PHP Agency offers a free look at its office while also giving guests a free and fun presentation on how the Agency wants to help the Galveston County area. For more information, contact Dallas Gutierrez at 909-996-2023 or email at Dallasceo54@gmail.com.



Schmidt Family Cemetery Talk

-January 23, 2020, 10:00am to 11:00am, Dickinson Historical Society, 218 FM 517 W, Dickinson. Hear the history of the Schmidt Family Cemetery in Dickinson. The Schmidts settled along the Dickinson Bayou in the 1840s. It is a free event at the Dickinson Depot. For more information, call 281-534-4367 or visit dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org.



Healthy Eating Active Living – New Year, New You

-January 25, 2020, 10:00am to 1:00pm, Texas City High School, 1431 9th Ave. North, Texas City. Kick off 2020 with our New Year, New You event that will include a fun run, healthy living resources, chair massages, healthy snacks, activity stations, giveaways and more. The event is free for all attendees. Vendors can register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HEAL2020. For more information, call the Galveston County Health District at 409-938-7221.

Bridal Open House

-January 26, 2020, 12:30pm to 3:30pn, Tuscan Courtyard, 7001 Highway 3, Texas City. Engaged couples looking for a dream wedding venue are invited to see why Tuscan Courtyard is the best place to tie the knot. The event is free and is co-hosted by EventSmith Productions, Wedding Heart Ceremonies, MyLeigh’s Morsels and Event Details & Designs. For more information, call 832-356-8838 or email at tuscancourtyard@gmail.com.



AFBCS Re-Enrollment

-February 1, 2020 thru April 17, 2020, 7:40am to 3:10pm, Arcadia First Baptist Christian School, 124828 Highway 6, Santa Fe. To complete enrollment, turn in the re-enrollment form and pay the re-enrollment fee. Those who complete it on or before February 14, then your spot will be secure for the new school year. For more information, call 409-925-2825 or email at afbcsoffice@arcadiafbc.org.



Mega Valentine Beginner Class

-February 1, 2020, 2:00pm to 4:00pm, First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 Main Street, Santa Fe. Make your minimum $30 donation to reserve your place to learn to decorate sugar cookies with royal icing. You will also receive recipes and tips to decorate at home. Donations can be sent to the personal fundraising page of Susan Leining at https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13859&pg=personal&px=7717024



Galveston Regional Transitional Expo 2020

-February 6, 2020, 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City. Do you have a family member that has special needs? Make connections with services and support in the community that will help students succeed in entering adulthood. Community services will be available to answer questions. The event is free, but please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galveston-region-employment-and-transition-expo-tickets-80128521565?fbclid=IwAR2wiDlDyvI3daNC7HI0hNYm7FHyvAKGx693NfvVf0ckkfi3ZLQAdOUYyDw

